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Discontinued

Micro music system

BTM2056/12

4.3

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Sound that fits your home

Let your portable music play on at home. This Philips micro music system comes with USB Direct and MP3-link. Even with wireless music streaming via Bluetooth, this sound system gives you fuss-free musical enjoyment.

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Obsessed with sound

Sound that fits your home

  • Bluetooth

Motorized sliding front door adding style and elegance

Motorized sliding front door adding style and elegance

A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

Wall-mountable option for flexible placement

Wall-mountable option for flexible placement

The perfect combination of a slim and versatile design, your Philips audio system is cleverly designed to blend into your living space. The base of the audio system is a stand so the system can sit securely and nicely on any shelf or cabinet. When wall mounted you have all the same flexibility of the freestanding stand.

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

03/01/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

Philips Micro System BTM2056

The Best Micro System, sound like a big System unfortunate I can't location another of the same. wanted to get another 4 sets (BTM2056) but cant seem to locate it. not even online

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BTM2056 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BTM2056 Micro music system

11/01/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Lovely, neat unit with great features

Great product with real usability. Slight issue with storing radio stations and could do with a more comprehensive manual, but overall I really love it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BTM2056 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BTM2056 Micro music system

11/01/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Lovely, neat unit with great features

Great product with real usability. Slight issue with storing radio stations and could do with a more comprehensive manual, but overall I really love it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BTM2056 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BTM2056 Micro music system

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