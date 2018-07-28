2 year warranty
Discontinued
HiFi stereo sound that fits your home
Connect up to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously or use USB Direct, customize your sound with Digital Sound Control. Connect any music device through audio-in to reinvigorate your music. All in one slim, compact and wall mountable design.
Bluetooth®
with MULTIPAIR
Wireless Bluetooth® sound transmission is increasingly common in the world of sound systems, but most Bluetooth® compatible systems allow just one device to connect at a time. Multi-device pairing lets you pair up to three devices and switch between them instantly.
Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.
The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
4.1
of 5
9
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
VodkaLime
28/07/2018
Singapore
Latest gadgets
This device matched to my decor. Slim built and sleek. Classic yet tech savvy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM2460 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM2460 Micro music system
jpro4652
17/12/2017
日本
Verified buyer
販売終了が残念！
他に同様のミュージックプレーヤーが無い昨今、場所を取らない、マルチなソース選択、室内では十分な出力。 貴重な存在だったのに、通販各社のHPでも販売終了の記載。非常に残念。
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM2460 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM2460 Micro music system
ちわわこてつ
11/02/2017
日本
これは便利です
厚みが薄くてどこでも設置可能で便利な少製品です。 メーカーも世界的に有名なフィリップスで安心感が違います。
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM2460 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM2460 Micro music system