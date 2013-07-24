2 year warranty
Discontinued
CAM200WH/00
Simply swipe your great moments on TV or the Web
The Philips ESee CAM200 lets you take videos and photos with ease, and brings sharing to a whole new level of simplicity. Swipe on the 3" touchscreen to share your shots on TV or the Internet - instantly, wirelessly.
Capture and enjoy videos in full high definition quality (full HD 1080p). "1080" refers to the display resolution, in terms of the number of horizontal lines on screen. “p” stands for progressive scan, or the sequential appearance of the lines in each frame. 1080p gives video quality that is superior to that found in typical mobile phones and digital cameras. In addition, the camcorder uses the same video format as Blu-ray players and discs – H.264. This highly sophisticated format delivers superb HD picture quality, letting you savor crystal clear memories on video.
Advanced anti-shake lets you take great videos that you will always be proud to share. Steady and undistorted videos are ensured by gyro sensors that are armed with advanced algorithms. The sensors take measurements of the distance between the ground and the camera lens, and make the necessary corrections whenever the camcorder wobbles. This advanced technology gives you blur-free pictures every time, letting you capture the best moments in life in amazing videos.
The camcorder has built-in Wi-Fi, letting you share your photos and videos instantly – without a computer and without wires. The camcorder connects wirelessly to Philips SimplyShare devices and DLNA compatible TVs, Blu-ray players, network media players, home cinema systems and photo frames, letting you enjoy your favourite moments on a bigger screen. You can also upload your shots and footages onto internet sites, with easy-to-use built-in applications for Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Picassa. Philips ESee make sharing truly simple.
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
salar
24/07/2013
United Kingdom
miracle
i like this product . it`s design is great and taking videos with these powerful lens is brillian
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM200WH HD camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM200WH HD camcorder
Alibali
06/07/2012
United Kingdom
Simple to use, easy to carry, lack of product info
Great size for carrying in pocket. Takes reasonably good video even when played back on 42 inch TV screen, however sharpness lost slightly when camcorder pans. Sound quality is OK, nothing more. Touchscreen could be more responsive, sometimes have to touch hard or several times to get response. On screen instructions quite easy to follow, but packaging let down by lack of detailed instructions for use. The lack of an HDMI cable and a mains charger with the camcorder is a major let-down. Want to use on holiday, how am I meant to charge battery without mains charger? Supplied USB cable can only charge from PC or laptop; not something I take on holiday! Phillips website doesn't make it easy to find these accessories. Overall, a nice product at a reasonable price but couldn't Phillips have provided a bit more info on accessories and instructions for use?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM200WH HD camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM200WH HD camcorder