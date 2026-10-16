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2 year warranty
7-day return
Home audio
All series
HD camcorder
Discontinued
Support
CAM295WH/00
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EU Declaration of conformity
User manual
All (5)
Why does my Philips camcorder turn off automatically?
What are the system requirements for the Philips ArcSoft Software?
Does my Philips camcorder support SDHC cards?
How to set the SD card as the default storing place?
How to transfer files from my Philips camcorder to PC?
Video/Image made with my Philips camcorder has no color
Video made by my Philips camcorder is distorted on a TV
Videos/images made with my Philips recorder are blurry
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