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2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

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Discontinued

Car audio video system

CED1700/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Seamless music and video enjoyment on the road

Philips CED1700 with a 17.8cm/7" WVGA(800x480px) display for video & photo playback is the ultimate entertainment system for your car. Enjoy movies & music from multiple sources, and never miss a call with the built-in Bluetooth® receiver.

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Seamless music and video enjoyment on the road

  • 17.8 cm (7")

  • Bluetooth

  • DVD

Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD+/-R can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. The quality of a SVCD (Super VideoCD) plays much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. MPEG4 is designed to deliver DVD-quality video (MPEG-2) at lower data rates and smaller file sizes. The DivX codec is an advanced MPEG4-based video compression technology to shrink digital video to sizes while maintaining high picture quality.

Super anti-shock protection for smooth music enjoyment

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

18/08/2013

Malaysia

Malaysia

I am satisfied of my purchase.

I have been using this product since 2011. dxx love it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CED1700 Car audio video system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CED1700 Car audio video system

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