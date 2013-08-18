2 year warranty
Discontinued
Seamless music and video enjoyment on the road
Philips CED1700 with a 17.8cm/7" WVGA(800x480px) display for video & photo playback is the ultimate entertainment system for your car. Enjoy movies & music from multiple sources, and never miss a call with the built-in Bluetooth® receiver.
17.8 cm (7")
Bluetooth
DVD
Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD+/-R can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. The quality of a SVCD (Super VideoCD) plays much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. MPEG4 is designed to deliver DVD-quality video (MPEG-2) at lower data rates and smaller file sizes. The DivX codec is an advanced MPEG4-based video compression technology to shrink digital video to sizes while maintaining high picture quality.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
hoots
18/08/2013
Malaysia
I am satisfied of my purchase.
I have been using this product since 2011. dxx love it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CED1700 Car audio video system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CED1700 Car audio video system