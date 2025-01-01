Shopping cart

2 year warranty
Discontinued
CED370/00
Seamless music and video enjoyment on the road
Philips CED370 features a 8.9 cm/3.5" wide (16:9) LCD display for video & photo playback for ultimate entertainment in your car. Also enjoy movies & music from multiple sources and never miss a call due to its built-in Bluetooth® receiver.
8.9 cm (3.5") touch screen
Bluetooth
DVD
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more music, videos and photos via the built-in USB Direct and SDHC card slots.
Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.
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