2 year warranty
CX7550/01
Powerful airflow at 2.440 m³/h
Ultra-quiet operation
Connected with Air+ app
Low energy consumption
DC motor
This bladeless fan delivers strong airflow of 2.440 m³/h, to quickly cool your entire space. It circulates cool air farther and wider (1), with airspeeds of up to 8.4 m/s.
Experience 40% quieter cooling (1), as low as 22 dB (2). With a brushless DC motor and air outlet inspired by airplane-wing aerodynamics, this is our quietest fan yet - perfect for restful sleep, work, or total relaxation.
The energy-saving DC motor delivers powerful cooling with up to 40% less energy use (3). At maximum 30W, it uses less energy than a traditional incandescent light bulb – to keep your energy costs low.
Reviews
(1) vs. predecessor CX5535
(2) Tested at lowest speed settings
(3) vs. model with AC motor