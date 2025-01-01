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  • Our strongest and quietest tower fan
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  • Our strongest and quietest tower fan
  • Our strongest and quietest tower fan
  • Our strongest and quietest tower fan
  • Our strongest and quietest tower fan
  • Our strongest and quietest tower fan
  • Our strongest and quietest tower fan
  • Our strongest and quietest tower fan
  • Our strongest and quietest tower fan
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  • Our strongest and quietest tower fan
  • Our strongest and quietest tower fan
  • Our strongest and quietest tower fan
  • Our strongest and quietest tower fan
  • Our strongest and quietest tower fan
  • Our strongest and quietest tower fan
  • Our strongest and quietest tower fan

Smart Tower Fan 7000 SeriesTower Fan

CX7550/01

Our strongest and quietest tower fan
Enjoy powerful yet whisper-quiet cooling. The fan automatically adjusts to your needs while using less energy. Stay in control with the Air+ app, monitor the room temperature on the display, and elevate the atmosphere with essential oils.
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Advanced intelligence for personalized comfort

Our strongest and quietest tower fan

  • Powerful airflow at 2.440 m³/h

  • Ultra-quiet operation

  • Connected with Air+ app

  • Low energy consumption

  • DC motor

Our most powerful tower fan

Our most powerful tower fan

This bladeless fan delivers strong airflow of 2.440 m³/h, to quickly cool your entire space. It circulates cool air farther and wider (1), with airspeeds of up to 8.4 m/s.

Whisper-quiet breeze, with SilentWings technology

Whisper-quiet breeze, with SilentWings technology

Experience 40% quieter cooling (1), as low as 22 dB (2). With a brushless DC motor and air outlet inspired by airplane-wing aerodynamics, this is our quietest fan yet - perfect for restful sleep, work, or total relaxation.

40% less energy use with DC motor

40% less energy use with DC motor

The energy-saving DC motor delivers powerful cooling with up to 40% less energy use (3). At maximum 30W, it uses less energy than a traditional incandescent light bulb – to keep your energy costs low.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. (1) vs. predecessor CX5535

  2. (2) Tested at lowest speed settings

  3. (3) vs. model with AC motor