2 year warranty
Discontinued
D1411B/90
Keep it simple
The Philips D141 Cordless Phone with inbuilt speakerphone has the essential functions you need to enjoy quality calls. And with micro-USB charging, the D141 can run on a power bank, so you can keep talking even if the power cuts out.
1.6" display/ blue backlight
Handset speakerphone
Sometimes it is good to know who is calling before you answer. And our Caller ID lets you keep track of who is on the other end of the line.
The integrated micro-USB connector socket on the base unit ensures that the phone can stay powered via a pre-charged power bank, allowing you to make calls even if the power cuts out. The power bank charging feature supports most power bank products with which are able to provide a minimum output current below 85mA without automatic shutdown. Power bank sold separately.
Reviews
This feature requires additional subscription of Caller ID service. Please check with your local network operator for details.