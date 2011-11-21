2 year warranty
Discontinued
DC290/12
Rise and shine
Awake gently to great music, or get updated with news from the radio with the Philips docking system for iPhone/iPod. Make your mornings brighter with crystal clear sound and add a dash of style to your bedroom with the aluminum cabinet.
Aluminium
Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.
Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.
3.7
of 5
46
Reviews
Wee_ThiaChua
21/11/2011
Singapore
Bought this for my girl and she loves it. Using it every night
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC290 docking system for iPod/ iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC290 docking system for iPod/ iPhone
AnasriOnn
29/10/2011
Singapore
Great value-for-money. Good Bass and sound clarity, easy-to-use function. Highly recommended for its price.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC290 docking system for iPod/ iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC290 docking system for iPod/ iPhone
Steven_CKLee
16/09/2011
Singapore
Clear sounds, fast charging
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC290 docking system for iPod/ iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC290 docking system for iPod/ iPhone