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Discontinued

DC390 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

DC390/12

3.5

| (34) Reviews

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10W RMS total output power

10W RMS total output power

RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

Aluminum cabinet for quality look and feel

Aluminum cabinet for quality look and feel

Alumimum die casting is lightweight and can withstand the higher temperatures environments, they offer high strength and rigidity along with good corrosion resistance.

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

34

Reviews

29/12/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellence :7)

I can't believe some of the negative reviews I've just read ? I have just been given one if these as a Christmas present, and I have to say I am so happy with it, it's has an AMAZING sound for such a small device ! It also is made to a very high quality finish. Its very heavy for its size ,I would probably say that's because it has a large amplifier inside & because of the outside steel looking case. I can't believe how loud it will play with no distortion, very good value for money & some very clever features ,you can't go wrong !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC390 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC390 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

29/12/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellence :7)

I can't believe some of the negative reviews I've just read ? I have just been given one if these as a Christmas present, and I have to say I am so happy with it, it's has an AMAZING sound for such a small device ! It also is made to a very high quality finish. Its very heavy for its size ,I would probably say that's because it has a large amplifier inside & because of the outside steel looking case. I can't believe how loud it will play with no distortion, very good value for money & some very clever features ,you can't go wrong !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC390 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC390 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

22/03/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

perfect kitchen sound system

Love this little radio for my ipad,iphone and ipod. Has great sound for the kitchen and feels robust - not cheap plastic! Has some weight to it. Also produces quite clear sound quality. Top marks!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC390 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC390 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

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