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2 year warranty

7-day return

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Discontinued

docking entertainment system

DC570/98

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy iPod music out loud in superb sound

The ultra-stylish Philips Docking Entertainment System DC570 fills any room with your favorite iPod tunes. Elegantly designed to take up minimal space, the sleek system delivers unbelievably powerful Hi-Fi sound from its built-in subwoofer.

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with speaker tower

Enjoy iPod music out loud in superb sound

Powerful Hi-Fi sound to fill your room

Powerful Hi-Fi sound to fill your room

2.1 system with a built-in subwoofer

100W RMS total output power

100W RMS total output power

RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

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Reviews

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4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

10/10/2011

US

US

This product has great features

This product has great features. It is stylish, it is easy to use. It does not charge your iphone when not on.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC570 docking entertainment system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC570 docking entertainment system

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