2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy iPod music out loud in superb sound
The ultra-stylish Philips Docking Entertainment System DC570 fills any room with your favorite iPod tunes. Elegantly designed to take up minimal space, the sleek system delivers unbelievably powerful Hi-Fi sound from its built-in subwoofer.
RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
VladiS36
10/10/2011
US
This product has great features
This product has great features. It is stylish, it is easy to use. It does not charge your iphone when not on.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC570 docking entertainment system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC570 docking entertainment system