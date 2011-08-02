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2 year warranty
7-day return
Home audio
All series
Classic DVD micro system
Discontinued
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DCD132/98
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Cannot find local subtitle language during playback
My Philips DVD/Bluray player feels warm
My Philips device does not recognize files on USB
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