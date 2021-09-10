2 year warranty
Discontinued
DDL193LAFGG/97
Smart life
Enjoy the extreme convenience brought by the intuitive fingerprint verification, full auto switch, and infrared sensor. Link with IoT gateway and smart door viewer makes security assured at your fingers.
Intuitive push-pull use
Auto Locking Function
Indoor infrared sensor unlock
Link with IoT gateway
Philips 9300 push-pull smart door lock employs full automatic mortise. Without the need for any extra action, the deadbolt will spontaneously pop up after closing the door. If the door is not locked up, the mortise will give an alert to remind you of the door lock status.
The lock cylinder is the key component that controls the opening of the lock. The C-grade lock cylinder employs multiple anti-theft technologies with a unique design of pin tumbler and vane structure, that can provide high deterrence against technical lock-picking.
[Open]: Double click the button within one second could unlock the door, which prevents accidentally unlocking by children and pets effectively. [Close]: Click once on the button could lock the door. Long pressing the button could enable inside deadlock. You could use the master PIN code or mechanical key to disable inside deadlocking. Simultaneously press the [Open] and [Close] buttons could enable or disable the inductive unlocking function.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
PhuaCK
10/09/2021
Singapore
Good product
Good product and i am giving a 4 stars because there is one point which is not so practical. There is a security sound "Door is not Lock" and i found that the duration to have this voice alert to user is way too fast. Open the door and before you finish to close the gate, this voice alert comes on. (HDB door and Gate) Hopefully there can be a firmware or software upgrade to prolong this alert timing.
Pros
Sleek, nice and easy to access
Cons
Security voice alert timing too fast.(Door is not lock)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 9000 series DDL193LAFGG Push pull lock
Date of Use 2021-08-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 9000 series DDL193LAFGG Push pull lock
Date of Use 2021-08-10
The Philips smart door viewer is not an attached accessory, which needs to be purchased separately.
Please contact our service agents or authorized dealers for other door range.
May be less depending on the actual usage.