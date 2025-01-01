2 year warranty
DDL610LKCKB/00
Remote intelligent control
Dive into the world of real-time remote smart control with the Philips DDL610-5HBS! Connect it to a gateway, sync it with your phone, and voila! You're all set to remotely unlock and keep an eye on its access logs and alerts from anywhere.
Work with gateway*
Remote access unlocking
Mute by "0" button
Peephole break-in prevention
IP65-certified
After linking to the gateway, DDL610-5HBS allows you to effortlessly monitor door lock status, access unlocking records, doorbell logs, and view alert records via the mobile app, with no distance limitations.
Connect to the gateway, then tap the app's unlock button to remotely access DDL610-5HBS. Enjoy the convenience of one-tap door opening, whether you're at home or away.
After connecting DDL610-5HBS to the gateway, utilize the mobile app to remotely generate and share temporary PIN codes*. Choose from available one-time codes* valid for 6 hours, recurring codes*, or time-limited codes*, tailored to accommodate various visitors with ease.
Reviews
Gateway: included accessory, DDL610-5HBS connects to network through the gateway for remote operation.
Temporary PIN codes: one-time, recurring, and time-limited codes are collectively referred to as temporary PIN codes.
One-time codes: a maximum of 10 unique time-limited one-time codes can be generated within 1 hour.
Recurring codes: codes that can be reused at specific times each week.
Time-limited codes: codes set to be valid within a specific duration.
0.5S: sourced from internal testing report data.
10 months: this is internal test data; actual duration may vary with usage frequency.
Other range: if the door thickness is outside these ranges, please consult authorized Philips smart lock consumer care centers or designated offline dealers.
The digital keypad shown in the product photos may differ from the actual display. Please refer to the digital keypad's appearance during actual use.