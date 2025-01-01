2 year warranty
DDL709NCAGCW/00
DDL709-FVP-7HWS
Smartly capture your face ID
Experience touchless door opening with Philips facial recognition door lock. With 3D face unlock technology, the lock captures facial features to provide fast and convenient unlocking as you approach the door.
Remote video intercom
3D facial recognition unlock
4-inch IPS screen
Realtime Wi-Fi connection
With a backset of 70mm
With dual cameras that simulate human eye imaging and obtain 3D features on people's faces, our lock can effectively identify individuals in photos, videos, and even with makeup. The ultrasonic sensor* initiates facial authentication as you approach within 1 meter of the lock, retracting the latch bolt automatically upon successful recognition. Walk right in without any extra steps!
The Philips facial recognition door lock supports Wi-Fi connection, allowing you to stay informed with real-time updates. After binding with the App, it allows you to view access history, remotely send temporary PIN codes, and check the live situation at the doorway with just a tap on the video button.
Our smart lock sends an instant notification to your App when a visitor rings the doorbell. With just a tap, you can engage in a real-time, two-way intercom and remotely view the outdoor situation. Plus, the lock automatically takes a photo or records a video when the doorbell is pressed, allowing you to always check visitor information through the access history, even if disconnected.
Reviews
App: refers to Philips EasyKey Plus App.
Ultrasonic sensor: it is a proximity sensor that is enabled by default and has a sensing distance of 1 meter (tolerance of +0.05 meter) when activated by facial recognition wake-up.
Cloud storage: only users who have subscribed to the cloud storage service can access stored video history. Other users can only view high-definition snapshots.
2 meters: the maximum distance detected by the ultrasonic sensor in case of abnormality. The loitering alarm function is disabled by default, but can be enabled through the App and set the detection distances to 1 meter, 1.5 meters, or 2 meters.
3 months: this is internal test data; actual battery life may vary with usage frequency.
Other range: the included installation kit is suitable for doors with the mentioned thickness. For doors outside this range, please contact authorized Philips smart lock consumer care centers or designated offline dealers.
The digital keypad shown in the product photos may differ from the actual display. Please refer to the digital keypad's appearance during actual use.