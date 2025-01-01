ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph

USB power bank

DLP2711CB/00

Slim and powerful power bank

Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. Fast charging dual USB-A and USB-C port support QC 3.0 and PD3.0.

See all benefits

with a portable back-up power pack

Slim and powerful power bank

  • 10,000 mAh

  • USB A & USB C charging ports

  • QC 3.0 and PD 3.0

  • PPS

Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

LED power-indicator light

The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.

Charging using USB-C Programmable Power Supply (PPS)

PPS (Programmable Power Supply) is a standard for fast charging technology for USB-C devices. This technology adjusts the voltage and current in real-time, depending on a device's charging status, feeding it with maximum power. A smart way to safely reduce charging time.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.