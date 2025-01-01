2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP6812CW/69
Slim, powerful & beautiful
Big 10000mAh capacity battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices..
10,000 mAh
QC 3.0 and PD
White
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
The discreet LED light glows softly, letting you know at a glance that the unit is powered.
The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.
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