2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP9516CB/69
Wireless charger Power bank
Big 10000mAh capacity battery. Qi wireless charging with Type-C PD and USB-A quickcharge. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices.
10,000 mAh
Qi wireless charging
QC 3.0 and PD
Black
For 10W charging performance, a Quickcharge charger is required. It identifies the charging standard of your wall charger or power strip to provide faster charging automatically.
The wireless charging, Qi technology, is widely adopted by smartphones and other mobile devices. Philips wireless chargers are compatible with phones and other devices enabled with Qi wireless technology. Simply put the devices on this pad and you will enjoy the effortless charging experience.
USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery which defines the standard for power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
sggeeks
12/10/2021
Singapore
Ports get really hot when charging or discharging
When the power bank is being charged or discharged, it is comparably much hotter than other power banks I have used. Nevertheless, it does its job in recharging my mobile phone and is able to last me throughout the day.
Pros
Works as intended
Cons
Too hot to handle when being charged/discharged
This review was made for DLP9516CB USB power bank
Date of Use 2021-09-12
This review was made for DLP9516CB USB power bank
Date of Use 2021-09-12