2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP9902NW/97
Power bank
Big 10,000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. 2.1A quick charge dual USB to charge your latest device
Universal
Power bank
White
The short circuit protection will protect your equipment and yourself in the event of a short circuit.
This LED indicator confirms at a glance that the device is charging.
A slim and ergonomic design allows it to fit in anywhere without hassle.
Reviews
Charging speed depends on the charging condition including the host device and the power adaptor.