2 year warranty
Discontinued
DS1150/98
Sound that fits your home
Delivering surprisingly full and rich sound, this compact docking speaker automatically synchronizes with your iPod/iPhone's clock settings. Enjoy an adjustable night light and the convenience of charging a second mobile device via USB.
with 30-pin connector
for iPod/iPhone
USB port for charging
6W
3.3
of 5
3
Reviews
lifelinx
15/07/2013
US
iPod dock is excellent!
The iPod dock was very easy to set up and I am not much of a techie. The sound is really good both in the house and on the back porch at BBQ's. I am so glad I purchased this and have already recommended it to family and friends. I am thinking of getting another for my office. The neutral color goes with any sort of home or office furniture and it hardly takes up any room. Kudos to Philips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1150 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1150 docking speaker
06/06/2012
Singapore
sleak, useful, suits my need.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1150 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1150 docking speaker
not2happy
08/09/2013
US
it broke in the first year!
i bought this for my daughter for Christmas and it broke the following spring. it also broke her ipod. i would never suggest this.
This review was made for DS1150 docking speaker
This review was made for DS1150 docking speaker