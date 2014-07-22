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Discontinued

docking speaker

DS1400/98

2.3

| (10) Reviews

Sound that fits your home

Compatible with iPhone5 and the latest iPods via the Lightning connector, DS1400 docking speaker gives you great sound. For added versatility it features a USB port for charging a second mobile device, even when your iPod/iPhone is docked.

See all benefits

Sound that fits your home

  • with Lightning connector

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • USB port for charging

  • 6W

Elegant and compact design to fit on any bedside table

Rich omni-directional sound to fill your bedroom

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.3

of 5

10

Reviews

22/07/2014

Singapore

Singapore

Don't be fooled by its size.

Don't be fooled by its size. Or looks. Or price. Or even brand. This product is well built. Stylish. Clever. And most importantly, it sounds great! You don't have to lower your expectations because of its size. You have to hear one, touch one, use one to believe me. I'm so glad I found a dock like this.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1400 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1400 docking speaker

22/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliantly annoying

Amazing sound for the size of the unit, looks really nice too, cannot fault it except... really annoyingly keeps losing the signal when tuned into radio stations, over an hour period will lose the signal dozens of times, sometimes it comes back itself, but more often than not, you have to reset it, drives me crazy so only really good as an expensive charger/clock, not the reason I bought it for, the superb sound it produces.

This review was made for DS1400 docking speaker

This review was made for DS1400 docking speaker

21/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Sound quality

The sound quality is good for the price of the docking station I like the added features like night light and dat and time from the phone also I find it very handy to be able to connect 2 devices at one time.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1400 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1400 docking speaker

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