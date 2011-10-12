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Discontinued

docking speaker

DS3000/11

4.3

| (16) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

Obsessed with sound

On your desk or anywhere else, this dashing docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space. Synchronize your iPhone/ iPod with your PC. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.

See all benefits

Fill your space with music and style

Obsessed with sound

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • Battery/AC powered

Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

360-degree design for gorgeous look from any angle

Neodymium speakers for pure balanced sound

Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

16

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

1

12/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The most dynamically well balanced bit of kit I've found for this value.

I've been wanting something for so long that enabled my Itouch to perform where ever I was in the house and with the DS3020 I have found something that performs outside too, however the most impressive things have to be the design and notable un coloured volume for something of this size, it has to be the best quality 10 watts I've heard in ages. The DS3020 won't replace my Living room Hi-Fi but the one in the kitchen's next stop is the local charity shop, well done Philips, I can also plug my phone in.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3000 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3000 docking speaker

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Modern Speaker

modern powerful speaker brilliant for iphone/ipod After a few months the unit stopped working, Philips help desk was very helpful and the unit was replaced immediately. would recommend the product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3000 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3000 docking speaker

31/08/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Product, let down by crashing Philips Iphone App

We have this in our Kitchen and it looks fantastic and sounds great. The quality of the sound for the size of the speakers is truly excellent. I plug in an Iphone and if you use the Ipod function it works great. However if you download the Philips App and try to use the radio function the app constantly crashes. The App has such huge potential, but has a glitch. If this glitch can be fixed then the product can not be critiqued

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3000 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3000 docking speaker

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