I've always known Philips to be a company that takes pride in making unique and quality products.. at times taking a chance at clever design. This docking speaker for my iPhone [3G] is just such a product. I'm the type of person who not only looks for quality and performance, but uniqueness as well! When I discovered this Speaker-Dock, I was initially impressed with its clever appearance. I expected good sound, especially since it's a Philips product. For its size, this Speaker-Dock produces great sound. Good Bass for it's size, and wonderfully clear and pleasing mids and highs. It is well made, and even weighty for its size. That's a good feature for a small unit like this.. it won't fall over easily. It holds my iPhone in place well. It also doesn't have annoyingly bright LED's of any kind, just subtle, amber lighting behind the volume control. This also is a good feature if you use the dock as an alarm clock [with the Philips App]. I'm impressed and happy with this unit. The App, however, is a bit buggy. Sometimes it lets you access all its available menu-screens, and at other times, it won't let me access the screen where I can activate the Bass Boost. Also, sometimes when I dock my iPhone, I get an 'error' on the iPhone stating that the Dock is not compatible with the iPhone. When this happens, I still can use the App, but it won't let me access the Bass Boost. I haven't looked to see if there's a recent update [as of June, 2012], but I will look soon. Regardless, you should feel confident in purchasing this Speaker-Dock.. it sounds great! - and other Apps will work just fine with it! I'm very glad I bought it!