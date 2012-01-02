2 year warranty
Discontinued
DS3010/98
Obsessed with sound
On your desk or anywhere else, this dashing docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space. Synchronize your iPhone/ iPod with your PC. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.
for iPod/iPhone
Battery/AC powered
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
Dock it, play it, sync it and charge it! Dig in to your favorite music on your iPod or iPhone while it charges and synchronizes with your PC via USB – and enjoy superb sound quality together with thoroughly unbeatable convenience. Let the great tunes go on and on – without ever running out of power.
4.2
of 5
12
Reviews
Jenny_Ng
02/01/2012
Singapore
This product is really marvellous and made my life more interesting.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3010 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3010 docking speaker
amirhusin
25/10/2011
Singapore
performane performance performance. Value for money.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3010 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3010 docking speaker
man125
17/09/2017
Malaysia
Nice in overall
Easy to use.. Nice sound and bass, clear.. but will have cracking sound on max speaker volume.. very portable as i use in my car as my radio already dead..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3010 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3010 docking speaker