2 year warranty
Discontinued
Fill your space with music and style
On your desk or anywhere else, this dashing docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space. Synchronize your iPhone/ iPod with your PC. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.
for iPod/iPhone
Battery/AC powered
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
Dock it, play it, sync it and charge it! Dig in to your favorite music on your iPod or iPhone while it charges and synchronizes with your PC via USB – and enjoy superb sound quality together with thoroughly unbeatable convenience. Let the great tunes go on and on – without ever running out of power.
4.8
of 5
13
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Sculora
27/07/2012
United Kingdom
Great Dock from such a small product.
Another well made Philips product. This little speaker packs a big punch and can even sound a tad on the bassy side when used inside. But that bass is excellent when you move it outdoors. It runs a long time on the batteries (4 x AA's) and its ergonomic design is very nice. 5 star product that sits proudly next to my bed.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3020 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3020 docking speaker
JohnP1
01/03/2012
United Kingdom
Great value for money
This is the 2nd sound system purchased from Philips, the first was the much more costly and louder etc unit. For the money although not so good is excellent. Base response for such a small unit is great. Word of warning though, although data does say compatable with all iPods, my Nano 6 will only work with the cable attachment via the ear piece socket and not the docking socket. Nobody knows why! Apart from that great product, my wife loves it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3020 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3020 docking speaker
Adroid
26/01/2012
United Kingdom
Good sound for the size
Easy to set up out of the box. Very compact and robust design. The sound is excellent for its size, makes a much bigger noise than you would expect! The added ability to use it on battery power gives great flexibility.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3020 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3020 docking speaker