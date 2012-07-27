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Discontinued

docking speaker

DS3020/98

4.8

| (13) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Fill your space with music and style

On your desk or anywhere else, this dashing docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space. Synchronize your iPhone/ iPod with your PC. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Fill your space with music and style

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • Battery/AC powered

DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Neodymium speakers for pure balanced sound

Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

PC synchronization with your iPod/iPhone

Dock it, play it, sync it and charge it! Dig in to your favorite music on your iPod or iPhone while it charges and synchronizes with your PC via USB – and enjoy superb sound quality together with thoroughly unbeatable convenience. Let the great tunes go on and on – without ever running out of power.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

13

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

27/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Dock from such a small product.

Another well made Philips product. This little speaker packs a big punch and can even sound a tad on the bassy side when used inside. But that bass is excellent when you move it outdoors. It runs a long time on the batteries (4 x AA's) and its ergonomic design is very nice. 5 star product that sits proudly next to my bed.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3020 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3020 docking speaker

01/03/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great value for money

This is the 2nd sound system purchased from Philips, the first was the much more costly and louder etc unit. For the money although not so good is excellent. Base response for such a small unit is great. Word of warning though, although data does say compatable with all iPods, my Nano 6 will only work with the cable attachment via the ear piece socket and not the docking socket. Nobody knows why! Apart from that great product, my wife loves it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3020 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3020 docking speaker

26/01/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good sound for the size

Easy to set up out of the box. Very compact and robust design. The sound is excellent for its size, makes a much bigger noise than you would expect! The added ability to use it on battery power gives great flexibility.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3020 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3020 docking speaker

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