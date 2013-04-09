2 year warranty
Discontinued
Sound that fits your home
On your desk or anywhere else, this dashing docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space. Synchronize your iPod/iPhone with your PC. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.
for iPod/iPhone
Battery/AC powered
The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
robbo42
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
i po docking station
really good product i recumbent it to a friend and my mum and nan,dad,
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3100 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3100 docking speaker