2 year warranty
Discontinued
Sound that fits your home
On your desk or anywhere else, this dashing docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space. Synchronize your iPod/iPhone with your PC. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.
for iPod/iPhone
Battery/AC powered
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
robbo42
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
i po docking station
really good product i recumbent it to a friend and my mum and nan,dad,
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3100 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3100 docking speaker