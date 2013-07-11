2 year warranty
Discontinued
DS3205/98
Sound that fits your home
Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods through the Lightning connector, DS3205 docking speaker plays music from your iPod/iPhone in crystal-clear sound. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.
with Lightning connector
for iPod/iPhone
10W, Battery or AC operated
Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.
2.6
of 5
11
Reviews
Beth1471
11/07/2013
United Kingdom
Funky
Very easy to use, sounds great. A lot of sound for a little object.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker
Jazzy2015
29/03/2015
US
Great product for small home
Omg I love my speaker so much that recently the cord broke on me so I went online to Oder another one and realized I have had my old one for a year and it has never given me problems or anything!!i almost couldn't find another one and was so upset but found it and order it!sound is great,quality is great and charges my iPhone 5s quickly!!It was and is a great investment!ghanx Philips!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker
Chunks
06/02/2015
United Kingdom
Easy to use
I actually received this docking station last Christmas but, due to other commitments, I only opened it yesterday. It worked fine then, but today, I had problems with distorted sound. I registered it and read the reviews above. I saw that one said that there was an issue with the connection. I tried the jack cable and it was fine. I tried the main connection again and it was also fine??? I can only assume that the connector had some dust or dirt on it? My Ipod Nano is also brand new and that was working fine with the earphones, which means that it was the docking station that wasn't working correctly. I'm hoping that the problem has gone away. Great sound and so easy to operate. Hopefully I can look forward to a long life product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker