2 year warranty
Discontinued
Designed to go places
Compact and extremely portable, this docking speaker is no lightweight when it comes to performance. Designed to travel it delivers surprisingly powerful sound from your iPod/iPhone - letting you enjoy great music wherever life takes you.
for iPod/iPhone/iPad
The gaming experience is never complete without great sound effects. Now your games from Smartphone or any portable device can be made even more thrilling, thanks to Philips docking speaker that puts the boom in the sound. Hear all the sounds loud and clear, and boost your experience to new levels. What's more, you can do this with outstanding convenience, via Bluetooth. Simply make the wireless Bluetooth connection between your portable device and the docking speaker, and play away.
The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.
4.2
of 5
31
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
BOON_TECKCHEW
31/01/2012
Singapore
The Docking Speaker DS7700 is sleek and stylish. The sound system is loud and clear. It comes with a Bluetooth system, which you can talk on the phone and at the same times playing your favourite songs or radio. It is a perfect gift for my birthday. Thanks.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Lang_KwangHan
18/01/2012
Singapore
Beside the docking of the iPAD;seen to be less robust. This Fidelio DS7700 have reasonable good sound performance and;is portable enough in the sense that I can bring for picnic outing and without having to worry;for the battery to go flat as it has 10hr operation mode. I;will give a thumb up to this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
PhillipYEO
19/12/2011
Singapore
Excellent product.; It's slick in size, very portable, yet produces very good sound quality.; Like the fact that I can charge the iPhone and/or iPad when docked.; Love the bluetooth connectivity to my iPhone - enables me to take the iPhone anywhere in the room and still play music through the docking speakers.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®