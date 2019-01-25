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2 year warranty

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  • Replacement kit
  • Replacement kit
  • Replacement kit
  • Replacement kit
  • Replacement kit
  • Replacement kit
  • Replacement kit
  • Replacement kit
  • Replacement kit
  • Replacement kit

Discontinued

SmartPro EasyReplacement Kit

FC8007/01

1

| (1) Review

Replacement kit

Replacement kit compatible with SmartPro Easy robot vacuum cleaners. The kit contains 2 Ultra Hygiene EPA12 filters and 1 pair of side brushes which should be replaced to extend the lifetime of your robot vacuum cleaner.

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For SmartPro Easy

Replacement kit

  • 2 exchange filters

  • 1 pair of brushes

2 replacement filters for optimal performance

The replacement filter contains 2 exchange filters which ensure optimal cleaning performance

Extra long side brushes to clean where dust accumulates

Extra long side brushes to clean where dust accumulates

With its extra long side brushes, it reaches deeper into corners and closer to walls. It cleans where dust accumulates.

Replace every 4 months to extend lifetime of your appliance

Replace every 4 months to extend lifetime of your appliance

Replace the filter every 4 months to extend the lifetime of your robot vacuum cleaner.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

25/01/2019

Singapore

Singapore

This is always out of stock

I have been following up this product for the longest time and its always out of stock, can someone please help?

This review was made for SmartPro Easy FC8007/01 Replacement Kit

This review was made for SmartPro Easy FC8007/01 Replacement Kit

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