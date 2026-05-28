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2 year warranty
7-day return
All series
SmartPro Easy Replacement Kit
Discontinued
Support
FC8008/01
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Microfiber pads are compatible with SmartPro Easy robot vacuum cleaners. The kit contains 2 microfiber pads which should be replaced to extend the lifetime of your robot vacuum cleaner.
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