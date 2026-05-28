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2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

SmartPro Easy Replacement Kit

Discontinued

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SmartPro EasyReplacement Kit

FC8008/01

SmartPro Easy Replacement Kit

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Microfiber pads are compatible with SmartPro Easy robot vacuum cleaners. The kit contains 2 microfiber pads which should be replaced to extend the lifetime of your robot vacuum cleaner.

  • PDF file
  • 28 May 2026

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