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2 year warranty
30-day return
All series
Vacuum cleaner nozzle
Discontinued
Support
FC8042/01
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Twist & Clean DFU FC8042
The Super Parquet nozzle allows you really clean hard-floors of all kinds in one go, without the risk of damaging them. Replace the micro fibre pads every three months. This box contains of 2 pairs of pads for 6 months of use.
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