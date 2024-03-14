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Vacuum cleaner nozzle

Discontinued

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Vacuum cleaner nozzle

FC8042/01

Vacuum cleaner nozzle

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Twist & Clean DFU FC8042

  • PDF file, 1.5 MB
  • 14 March 2024

The Super Parquet nozzle allows you really clean hard-floors of all kinds in one go, without the risk of damaging them. Replace the micro fibre pads every three months. This box contains of 2 pairs of pads for 6 months of use.

  • PDF file
  • 4 June 2024

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