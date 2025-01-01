2 year warranty
Discontinued
FM12FD170B/00
Easy to use, plug and play!
Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive MOTION edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.
128GB
Motion Edition 2.0
A useful 128GB gives you the capacity to swap, share and save much larger or more files via the USB port of your PC or laptop.
Pick your trendy color; canary yellow, jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green, electric blue or sunrise orange to pimp up your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor
Pick your trendy color; jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green or electric blue to pimp up your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor