2 year warranty
Discontinued
FWD154/98
Enjoy DVD and MP3-CD in rich sound
Revel in the magic of movies and music on the Philips DVD mini hi-fi system. Dolby Digital ensures a rich movie experience and you can enjoy your favorite tunes powerfully enhanced by Dynamic Bass Boost and 800W PMPO.
40W
Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
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