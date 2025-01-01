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2 year warranty

7-day return

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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

FWD182/98

Sized match with performance

The robust FWD182 is all you need to stay entertained in the comfort of your home. It features Dynamic Bass Boost to deliver deeper and more powerful bass to bring your favorite songs and movies to life.

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With dynamic bass to fill any space

Sized match with performance

Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

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Stereo cassette deck

Stereo cassette deck

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