2 year warranty
Discontinued
FWM185/98
Listen to favorite MP3-CD music in rich sound
Experience uninterrupted enjoyment of your CD/MP3/WMA songs for up to 10 hours on the FWM185. Extend your music pleasure by listening to your tunes at home from your portable player - with USB Direct and MP3 player-in.
MP3-CD playback
USB Direct
MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-3".MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.
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