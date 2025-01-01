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  • Air purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, 4000i series, FY4440
  • Air purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, 4000i series, FY4440
  • Air purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, 4000i series, FY4440
  • Air purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, 4000i series, FY4440
  • Air purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, 4000i series, FY4440
  • Air purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, 4000i series, FY4440
  • Air purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, 4000i series, FY4440
  • Air purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, 4000i series, FY4440
  • Air purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, 4000i series, FY4440
  • Air purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, 4000i series, FY4440

Genuine replacement filterHEPA NanoProtect-filter

FY4440/30

Original filter for air purifier 4000i Series

Original replacement filter for your air purifier: 3-in-1 HEPA NanoProtect, Active Carbon and pre-filter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet allergens and virus particles.

See all benefits

Effectively captures 99.97% of nanoparticles (1)

Original filter for air purifier 4000i Series

  • Compatible with 4000i Series

  • In the box: 1 filter

  • Lifespan of 3 years

  • Original Philips filter

Compatible with Philips 4000i Series

Compatible with Philips 4000i Series

Replacement filters for Philips 4000iSeries air purifiers: AC3854, AC3858, AC4236. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.

Long life filters up to 3 years

Long life filters up to 3 years

The filters provide optimal filter performance for up to 3 years (2), reducing hassle and costs. Replace the pre-filter regularly for optimal filter performance.

Original Philips filter for best performance

Original Philips filter for best performance

The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. (1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um and 0.3um, iUTA institute

  2. (2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.

  3. =