2 year warranty
Discontinued
100% steam power, 20%* less energy
The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.
3m cord
The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
Automatic Energy Saving The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.
Awards
4.6
of 5
8
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Maung_MaungMyint
30/11/2011
Singapore
Good and smart design.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EnergyCare GC3620 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EnergyCare GC3620 Steam iron
John_ChristianAndaya
31/07/2011
Singapore
Great way of registering my Philips product for warranty.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EnergyCare GC3620 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EnergyCare GC3620 Steam iron
Jenny_JacquelineChiang
12/07/2011
Singapore
It makes ironing a breeze!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EnergyCare GC3620 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EnergyCare GC3620 Steam iron