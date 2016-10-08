2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC3811/70
Steam 40g/min;160g steam boost
SteamGlide Plus soleplate
Anti-calc
2400 Watts
With the 2400W the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.
Continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
Awards
2.8
of 5
8
Reviews
Laura70
08/10/2016
United Kingdom
Short cord
Recently bought this iron, it's the best iron I've had, super glide and love the extra steam button. Unfortunately Philips have forgotten that not all us have perfectly positioned sockets and spacious kitchens. So the 2m cord is just not long enough, a 2.5m cord would have been more workable.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Performer GC3811/80 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Performer GC3811/80 Steam iron
Kevin28
11/04/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Just like it say says on the packing.
Ease of use. Float like a butterfly.stings like a bee.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Performer GC3811/80 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Performer GC3811/80 Steam iron
Irons
11/10/2017
United Kingdom
OK for Price
I've had several Azur irons. They've always been better made and higher specified than the other brands and the rest of the Philips range. My first had a blue internal light, auto-off and a storage stand (which I still use). My current Azur is a few years old, and although functional had started to make hard work of cotton shirts. I bought this as it appeared to be a bargain compared with other retailers. Ordering was easy and it arrived quickly. Initial impressions are that it's attractive and fairly lightweight. It's also easy to fill (no filler provided though) and heats up quickly. It has a decent shot of steam but the steam from the sole-plate is fairly weak. On the negative side why have Philips scrimped so much on the cord? It's around 1.5 feet shorter than the old one and I've had to use it with an extension lead so it will reach the end of my board. Had I paid full price I would have returned it immediately for this alone and it will certainly make me consider other brands next time I buy one
This review was made for Azur Performer GC3811/80 Steam iron
This review was made for Azur Performer GC3811/80 Steam iron