I've had several Azur irons. They've always been better made and higher specified than the other brands and the rest of the Philips range. My first had a blue internal light, auto-off and a storage stand (which I still use). My current Azur is a few years old, and although functional had started to make hard work of cotton shirts. I bought this as it appeared to be a bargain compared with other retailers. Ordering was easy and it arrived quickly. Initial impressions are that it's attractive and fairly lightweight. It's also easy to fill (no filler provided though) and heats up quickly. It has a decent shot of steam but the steam from the sole-plate is fairly weak. On the negative side why have Philips scrimped so much on the cord? It's around 1.5 feet shorter than the old one and I've had to use it with an extension lead so it will reach the end of my board. Had I paid full price I would have returned it immediately for this alone and it will certainly make me consider other brands next time I buy one