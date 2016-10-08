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Discontinued

Azur PerformerSteam iron

GC3811/70

2.8
| (8) Reviews

1 award

Faster, Easier and Smarter
The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines powerful performance with ease of use. Our Auto Steam Control gives the right amount of steam with each garment. The SteamGlide Plus soleplate will wizz through your ironing.
See all benefits

With our innovative steam and temperature control

Faster, Easier and Smarter

  • Steam 40g/min;160g steam boost

  • SteamGlide Plus soleplate

  • Anti-calc

  • 2400 Watts

2400W for quick iron heat up

2400W for quick iron heat up

With the 2400W the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.

Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

Continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

Steam boost up to 160 g

Steam boost up to 160 g

The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.8

of 5

8

Reviews

4

08/10/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Short cord

Recently bought this iron, it's the best iron I've had, super glide and love the extra steam button. Unfortunately Philips have forgotten that not all us have perfectly positioned sockets and spacious kitchens. So the 2m cord is just not long enough, a 2.5m cord would have been more workable.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Performer GC3811/80 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Performer GC3811/80 Steam iron

11/04/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Just like it say says on the packing.

Ease of use. Float like a butterfly.stings like a bee.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Performer GC3811/80 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Performer GC3811/80 Steam iron

11/10/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

OK for Price

I've had several Azur irons. They've always been better made and higher specified than the other brands and the rest of the Philips range. My first had a blue internal light, auto-off and a storage stand (which I still use). My current Azur is a few years old, and although functional had started to make hard work of cotton shirts. I bought this as it appeared to be a bargain compared with other retailers. Ordering was easy and it arrived quickly. Initial impressions are that it's attractive and fairly lightweight. It's also easy to fill (no filler provided though) and heats up quickly. It has a decent shot of steam but the steam from the sole-plate is fairly weak. On the negative side why have Philips scrimped so much on the cord? It's around 1.5 feet shorter than the old one and I've had to use it with an extension lead so it will reach the end of my board. Had I paid full price I would have returned it immediately for this alone and it will certainly make me consider other brands next time I buy one

This review was made for Azur Performer GC3811/80 Steam iron

This review was made for Azur Performer GC3811/80 Steam iron

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