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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Azur Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Azur Steam iron

Discontinued

AzurSteam iron

GC4890/02

4.4

| (29) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

1 award

2600 W Power tool for ironing

This powerful Philips iron comes with the most robust soleplate of all irons. Nothing can scratch this iron while it glides smoothly over your garment. The powerful steam boost helps you to blast all creases away easily.

See all benefits

Powerful iron with more steam

2600 W Power tool for ironing

  • Steam 50g/min;200g steam boost

  • Anodilium soleplate

  • Safety Auto Off

  • 2600 Watts

Scratch-resistant, highly durable Anodilium soleplate

Scratch-resistant, highly durable Anodilium soleplate

Excellent gliding, excellent scratch resistance, excellent to clean, excellent durability!

Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

29

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

2

22/01/2014

Singapore

Singapore

Powerful steam boost!

By far, this is the most satisfying iron I have ever owned. The steam boost is extremely powerful, so much so that even after I have finished ironing a working shirt, the fabric remained crease free!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur GC4890/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur GC4890/02 Steam iron

27/07/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Ease of use.

Excellent design, easy to use with long mains cord.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

27/09/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Good steam iron

A great steam iron with automatic steam control system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

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