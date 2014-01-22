2 year warranty
Discontinued
2600 W Power tool for ironing
This powerful Philips iron comes with the most robust soleplate of all irons. Nothing can scratch this iron while it glides smoothly over your garment. The powerful steam boost helps you to blast all creases away easily.
Steam 50g/min;200g steam boost
Anodilium soleplate
Safety Auto Off
2600 Watts
Excellent gliding, excellent scratch resistance, excellent to clean, excellent durability!
The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Awards
4.4
of 5
29
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Milcah668
22/01/2014
Singapore
Powerful steam boost!
By far, this is the most satisfying iron I have ever owned. The steam boost is extremely powerful, so much so that even after I have finished ironing a working shirt, the fabric remained crease free!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur GC4890/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur GC4890/02 Steam iron
philip22
27/07/2016
United Kingdom
Ease of use.
Excellent design, easy to use with long mains cord.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron
Mushtak
27/09/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Good steam iron
A great steam iron with automatic steam control system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron