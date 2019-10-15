[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] What a difference a steamer makes! Upon receiving the Phillips Easy Touch Plus Garment Steamer I was a little apprehensive about how easy it would be to assemble and use. However after unboxing and reading the accompanying easy to read instruction booklet I had the steamer up and running in little over 10 minutes. No problems with assembly at all. Now for the fun part! I tried various garments with different fabrics from cottons to silks to test out how well my creases would be removed. I liked the selection of steam settings that covered the most difficult to remove creases on heavier materials to the lightest to easily removed creases on more delicate fabrics. It took a couple of practices but I soon got the hang of it and I was very impressed with the results. I liked that I could cover large areas of fabric in one go and that the detachable water tank held a good amount of water so there was no need to keep refilling. There are lots of useful tools that come with the steamer which really come in handy. Over all I would give this steamer top marks it makes life so much easier and by steaming my garments makes more time for me to do other things.