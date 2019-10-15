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All series

  • Easy crease removal every day
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  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
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  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day

Discontinued

EasyTouch PlusGarment Steamer

GC524/60

4.5
| (75) Reviews | 94% recommend this product

1 award

Easy crease removal every day
Philips EasyTouch Plus garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. With a wide range of essential steaming solutions, it is a perfect appliance for quick touch-ups, delicate and difficult to iron clothes.
See all benefits

Thanks to essential steaming solutions

Easy crease removal every day

  • 1600W, 32g/min

  • 5 steam settings

  • 1.6L Detachable tank

  • Styleboard accessory

Cover more in one stroke with 25% larger* steam plate

Cover more in one stroke with 25% larger* steam plate

This EasyTouch Plus steamer is equipped with 25% larger steam plate* compared to the predecessor models. This allows you to cover more fabric area in one stroke and therefore you can be more efficient in steaming your garment.

5 steam levels for different types of fabric

5 steam levels for different types of fabric

Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.

Adjustable pole for various height settings

Adjustable pole for various height settings

Integrated adjustable pole for hanging your garments while using the steamer. It is collapsible for easy storage.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

75

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

2
1

15/10/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Surprising

I was very sceptical about clothes steamers as so many have mixed reviews, I found this one and decided to give it a go. I hate ironing shirts as it takes so long and even after 20 minutes of ironing one there’s still creases when I’ve finished. This steamer gives me the same results as I would get ironing for 20 mins but within 5 minutes instead. Would definitely recommend, makes life so much easier.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC524/66 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC524/66 Garment Steamer

07/10/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy assembly, simple to use and great features.

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] What a difference a steamer makes! Upon receiving the Phillips Easy Touch Plus Garment Steamer I was a little apprehensive about how easy it would be to assemble and use. However after unboxing and reading the accompanying easy to read instruction booklet I had the steamer up and running in little over 10 minutes. No problems with assembly at all. Now for the fun part! I tried various garments with different fabrics from cottons to silks to test out how well my creases would be removed. I liked the selection of steam settings that covered the most difficult to remove creases on heavier materials to the lightest to easily removed creases on more delicate fabrics. It took a couple of practices but I soon got the hang of it and I was very impressed with the results. I liked that I could cover large areas of fabric in one go and that the detachable water tank held a good amount of water so there was no need to keep refilling. There are lots of useful tools that come with the steamer which really come in handy. Over all I would give this steamer top marks it makes life so much easier and by steaming my garments makes more time for me to do other things.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC524/66 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC524/66 Garment Steamer

04/10/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic crease removel

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Having to iron large amount of clothes on a weekly basis I dreaded ironing . After using easy touch garment steamer it was fast and efficient and cut my time in ironing something I desperately needed having a busy hectic life . Slightly larger then expected , with built in stand makes it even more perfect to store it in one place . What I love most about this product is that with powerful continuous steam this is safe to use on delicate fabrics , normally fabrics that burn easily using an iron where u can never find the right setting for that particular fabric.. The easy touch garment is ideal never burn your garment. It has detachable water tank easy to refill, glove protect hands from burning , folding garment hanger and a brush for pleats . This is a fantastic product easy to use and I use this more often then a iron . Definitly recommend this product you will not be disappointed .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC524/66 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC524/66 Garment Steamer

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to the predessesor model GC506