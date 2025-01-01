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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips ActiveTouch Garment Steamer GC555/05
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips ActiveTouch Garment Steamer GC555/05
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips ActiveTouch Garment Steamer GC555/05
  • Standard Product Photo Philips ActiveTouch Garment Steamer GC555/05
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips ActiveTouch Garment Steamer GC555/05
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips ActiveTouch Garment Steamer GC555/05

Discontinued

ActiveTouchGarment Steamer

GC555/05

1 award

Better results with less effort

Experience the convenience of this Philips compact garment steamer with special suction function in the steamer head and remove creases from your garments quickly with less effort.

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with suction function and steam output control

Better results with less effort

  • 1500 W

  • Suction function

  • 2 steam levels

  • Adjustable pole, pleat maker

Active stretching

Active stretching

The suction function within the steamer head actively stretches the garment for optimal results.

Better crease removal

Better crease removal

The suction function within the steamer head brings the garment closer to the steam for enhanced steam penetration and better crease removal.

Less effort

Less effort

The suction function within the steamer head keeps the garment close to the steamer head making it easier to handle.

Technical Specifications

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