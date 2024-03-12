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6400 series Pressurised steam generator

Discontinued

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6400 seriesPressurised steam generator

GC6430

6400 series Pressurised steam generator

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips 6400 series Pressurized ironing system

  • PDF file, 5.8 MB
  • 12 March 2024

Have all the convenience of a compact sized system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurized steam.

  • PDF file
  • 31 March 2024

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