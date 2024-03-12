Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
30-day return
All series
6400 series Pressurised steam generator
Discontinued
Support
GC6430
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User Manual Philips 6400 series Pressurized ironing system
Have all the convenience of a compact sized system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurized steam.
All (3)
What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
How to clean the water tank of my Philips Steam Generator Iron?
How to clean the soleplate of my Philips Steam/Dry Iron
The blue light is blinking on my Philips Steam Generator Iron
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not remove creases
The Calc-Clean light on my Philips Steam Generator Iron keeps blinking
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you