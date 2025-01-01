2 year warranty
GP561X1
Destroy airborne microbes. Breathe healthy air
The GoPure Style series 5611 captures airborne particles in your car, as small as 0.004um. Zapping microbes with UVC light, it safely destroys >99.9% of bacteria and virus. The HESAMax Cartridge removes chemicals and odors 24/7.
UVC destroys virus & bacteria
Captures 0.004um fine particle
Bionics gas removal 24/7
The SaniFilter Plus captures an astonishing 99% of ultra fine particles floating in the air inside your car as small as 0.004um, 40X smaller than SARS-causing Coronavirus and 100X smaller than bacteria. Effectively captures microbes from the air passing through the filter.
Harmful microbes are destroyed by intense UVC LED light. Focused on the 270-280nm ultraviolet wavelength, the UVC beams penetrate and disrupt the DNA and RNA of viruses and bacteria. Tested in 3rd party lab the UVC light beam destroys 99.999% H1N1 virus*2
The intense UVC LED light destroys 99.9% of bacteria in just 49 seconds*1+2.
Reviews
1 Tested bacteria destroy rate at 3rd party lab according to GB15981-1995
2 Tested at 3rd party lab for H1N1 according to National Ministry of Health “Technical Standard For disinfection” 2002 version .
3 Tested in Germany on the SaniFilter Plus particle 1-pass removal efficiency; Sizes of SARS-causing Coronavirus and bacteria published in the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report.
4 Tested at 3rd party lab according to QB/T2761-2006 standard, HESA material without active airflow, on gas removal rate over 24h. Capacity comparing to the common activate carbon material with the same weight. Benchmarking test conducted at internal test lab.