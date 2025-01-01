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GoPure PowerCar air purifier GP9311

GP931X1

Ultimate protection for clean and healthy air

Protect your family with the advanced GoPure Power car air purifier. Unique 4-way sensing detects more pollutants. Best-in-class filtration removes toxic gases and fine particles (down to PM1), automatically cleaning the air in 2 minutes*.

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Advanced 4-way sensing detects more pollutants

Ultimate protection for clean and healthy air

  • Breathe clean air in 2 mins*

  • Real-time pollutants detector

  • Automatic control

Dual fan and filter design cleans the air in just 2 minutes*

Dual fan and filter design cleans the air in just 2 minutes*

The GoPure Power protects your family by quickly cleaning the air they breathe. Fitted with two powerful yet quiet fans, it creates a rapid flow of air through its filters. As the air flows through the two SelectFilter Plus filters, the device quickly removes up to 125 harmful pollutants from your car. This best-in-class air filtration system cleans the air in your car in 2 minutes*.

Filters the finest harmful particles, including PM1

Filters the finest harmful particles, including PM1

Fine inhalable particles (PM2.5 or smaller) can get deep into the lungs and even the bloodstream, so they pose the most serious health risk. The GoPure Power uses advanced SelectFilter Plus filtration technology to quickly remove PM2.5 and the finest PM1 particles from the air you breathe. With a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 60m3/hour for PM2.5, it will purify 50% of a standard sedan or SUV in 2 minutes. This powerful filtration also removes cigarette smoke, dust and PM1 ultra-fine particles down to 0.01µm. So you’ll only breathe fresh and clean air.

Quickly remove toxic gases like formaldehyde from your car

Quickly remove toxic gases like formaldehyde from your car

Philips unique 3-stage SelectFilter Plus technology includes a HESA layer that decontaminates your car of dangerous gaseous chemicals. Through a powerful absorption and oxidation process, it removes harmful gasses at a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 25 m3 per hour for formaldehyde, and 30m3 per hour for toluene. And it removes toxic gases coming from outside, like ozone and exhaust gases (up to 50m3 per hour CADR). In just a few minutes it cleans the air of exhaust fumes, chemicals emitted by plastic materials and other odor emitting substances e.g. volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested according to GB/T18801:2015 in 3m3 chamber at 3rd party lab; based on particle filtration speed to remove &gt;50% of pollutants.