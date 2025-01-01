2 year warranty
GSF160P135X1
Our most powerful protection against pollution
Philips powerful SelectFilter Plus multi-layer filtration technology efficiently removes up to 125 pollutants, including PM2.5 down to the finest PM1 particles. The Airmid certified purification technology removes 90% of airborne pollens.
Fine particles removal
Exhaust gases treatment
Toxic gases elimination
Removes 90% of allergens
Philips unique SelectFilter Plus filtration technology, with integrated pre-filter effectively removes particles detected in the car cabin, such as PM2.5 and even the finest PM1 particles down to 0.01µm. Not only does it remove harmful particles, but also cigarette smoke, dust, airborne allergens, viruses and bacteria.
Philips unique 3-stage SelectFilter Plus technology includes a HESA layer embedded with selective additives. This decontaminates your car of harmful gaseous chemicals. Through a powerful absorption and oxidation process, it removes harmful gaseous substances It cleans the air of car exhaust fumes, industrial pollution, chemicals emitted by plastic materials and finishes used in car interiors, other odor emitting substances e.g. volatile organic compounds (VOCs), toluene and formaldehyde.
Who wants their family to breath exhaust gases from heavy traffic? The car fan creates an air flow from the outside in and blows toxic gases from traffic of cars and lorries into the car cabin. These fumes are then staying trapped inside the car. Children sitting in the backseat of vehicles are likely to be exposed to dangerous levels of air pollution that are much higher inside the car than outside. Philips SelectFilter plus technology treats exhaust gases such as nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and sulfur dioxide (SO2) , so you and your family can breathe with confidence.
Reviews