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    • Smooth on fabrics, strong on style Smooth on fabrics, strong on style Smooth on fabrics, strong on style
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      Philips Dry irons Dry irons

      HD1175/20

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Smooth on fabrics, strong on style

      Philips’ new most advanced dry iron feature CeraPlus non-stick soleplate for smooth, effortless results on any ironable garment. Its lightweight build and ergonomic handle make ironing more comfortable than ever.

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      Smooth on fabrics, strong on style

      The best ironing soleplate on Philips Dry Irons

      • NEW CeraPlus soleplate glides smoothly on all fabrics—even delicates—without sticking or burning
      • Effective de-wrinkling in just a few strokes for faster, perfect results every time
      • Lightweight design reduces arm fatigue, making longer ironing sessions effortless
      • Easy Temperature Control safely handles all fabric types, from silk to cotton
      • Heats up in under 1 minute so you can start ironing right away
      New CeraPlus soleplate to iron smoothly on every garment

      New CeraPlus soleplate to iron smoothly on every garment

      Philips new CeraPlus soleplate glides smoothly on every ironable garment for effortless perfection. It does not stick to your garment, is scratch resistant, and easy to keep clean

      Effective de-wrinkling in only few strokes

      Effective de-wrinkling in only few strokes

      Effective dewrinkling on thick and delicate fabrics in just a few strokes for crisp results on all your garments

      Lightweight iron for effortless longer sessions

      Lightweight iron for effortless longer sessions

      Thanks to the light weight of the device, you can iron your garments effortlessly even during longer sessions

      Guaranteed non-stick even after 200 hours ironing

      Guaranteed non-stick even after 200 hours ironing

      Engineered for long‑lasting performance and tested to withstand intensive use, ensuring consistent glide and reliability over time.

      Ideal for delicates thanks to Easy Temperature control

      Ideal for delicates thanks to Easy Temperature control

      Ideal also for ironable delicate fabrics, our Easy Temperature Control sets the right temperature for all your needs, including synthetics and silk

      Ergonomic handle for improved grip

      Ergonomic handle for improved grip

      Designed with a pleasant ergonomic shape that fits naturally in your hand, the iron handle ensures a secure, slip‑free grip and effortless control while ironing

      Heat up in less than 1 minute

      Heat up in less than 1 minute

      The iron heats up in less than one minute, so it's ready whenever you are. No long waits or wasted time, just turn it on and start smoothing out wrinkles right away

      Easy storage with practical cord fix

      Easy storage with practical cord fix

      The iron is easy to store as the cord can be wrapped around the heel rest with the practical cord fix

      Iron temperature-ready light

      Iron temperature-ready light

      Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached, so you always know when the iron is ready

      Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

      Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

      The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy, so you can conveniently iron shirts without interruptions

      Precision TIP to reach tricky areas

      Precision TIP to reach tricky areas

      The precision tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the trickiest areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Product type
        Dry Iron
        Heat up time
        60 seconds
        Easy to set up and store
        Yes
        Ultra-light iron
        Yes
        Precise steam tip
        Yes
        Indicator light
        Yes
        Soleplate name
        CeraPlus soleplate
        Soleplate gliding performance
        Yes
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        Yes
        Calc clean reminder
        No
        Iron+ head with pointed tip
        Yes
        Power cord storage
        Yes
        Integrated power plug
        Yes
        Power cord freedom (swivel)
        Yes
        Warranty/Guarantee
        2 years
        Anti burn protection
        Yes

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        1100W
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz
        Voltage
        220 V

      • Safety

        Automatic shut-off
        No
        Power On/Off Switch
        No
        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        No

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        11 x 11.3 x 24 cm
        Package dimensions (WxHxL)
        11.4 x 13.6 x 24.4 cm
        Power cord length
        1.9 m
        Iron weight
        0.66kg
        Product weight
        0.66kg
        Package weight
        0.13kg
        Total weight with packaging
        0.79kg

      • Design

        Color
        Blue

      • Accessories/Compatibility

        Battery type
        No battery

      • Sustainability

        Product packaging
        F-box
        Packaging
        F-box
        Recycled plastic used
        No
        User Manual
        Paper
        Repairability index
        No

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

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