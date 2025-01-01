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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Soy milk maker
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Soy milk maker

Discontinued

Viva CollectionSoy milk maker

HD2061/08

Enjoy smooth soymilk with ease and less effort

Easily prepare smooth soymilk with this Philips soymilk maker, featuring a twin boomerang-shaped blade. Thanks to the "Easy Clean" function and waterproof caps, fresh homemade soymilk is now available with less effort - to you & your family

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Enjoy smooth soymilk with ease and less effort

  • 1.0~1.2L

  • Boomerang blade

  • 900W

  • Double housing

Twin boomerang-shaped blade for finer cutting performance

Twin boomerang-shaped blade for finer cutting performance

The specially designed twin boomerang-shaped blade provides finer cutting performance. The two serrated wings bent down at different angles, which results in a more effective bean contact surface during cutting. Additionally, the two side wings improve bean distribution for optimal cutting performance.

Cageless design makes cleaning easier

Cageless design makes cleaning easier

The cageless design and smooth surfaces without screws and protruding edges are easier to clean

Dedicated "Easy Clean" button for increased convenience

Dedicated "Easy Clean" button for increased convenience

Pressing the "Easy Clean" button starts preliminary cleaning by heating up and stirring the water, allowing for easy cleaning at your convenience with less effort

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