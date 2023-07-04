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  • Crispy golden brown toast every day
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  • Crispy golden brown toast every day
  • Crispy golden brown toast every day
  • Crispy golden brown toast every day
  • Crispy golden brown toast every day
  • Crispy golden brown toast every day
  • Crispy golden brown toast every day
  • Crispy golden brown toast every day
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Crispy golden brown toast every day
  • Crispy golden brown toast every day
  • Crispy golden brown toast every day
  • Crispy golden brown toast every day
  • Crispy golden brown toast every day
  • Crispy golden brown toast every day

Discontinued

Daily CollectionToaster

HD2584/60

4.4
| (56) Reviews | 87% recommend this product
Crispy golden brown toast every day
This compact toaster comes with 8 settings and 2 large variable slots, so you can have even toasting result regardless of different bread types. The integrated bun rack also allows you to warm your favorite buns, pastries and rolls easily.
See all benefits

With 8 settings and integrated bun warming rack

Crispy golden brown toast every day

  • 8 settings

  • Integrated bun warming rack

  • Compact design

  • Dust cover

2 large variable slots for different size of bread

2 large variable slots for different size of bread

2 large variable slots for different size of bread. The bread is kept in the center for even browning results on both sides, thanks to the self-centering feature.

8 browning settings for individual preference

8 browning settings for individual preference

8 settings allow you to toast different types of bread without the risk of getting it burnt. Adjust the browning setting to your preference and get your toast the way you want it.

Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

Stop at any moment you like by pressing the stop button.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

56

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

04/07/2023

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Toaster that is nice looking and value for money

The toaster is well sized, not too big and nice design. Easy to use by kids and easy to clean. Last but not least, the price is very reasonable compare to other brands.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2582/01 Toaster

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2582/01 Toaster

24/05/2022

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Toast to perfection the way you want it!

Easy to use with extra feature to warm puffs etc with an attachment.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2582/01 Toaster

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2582/01 Toaster

01/03/2022

Singapore

Singapore

Philips employee

Product design

[Employee of philipsglobal] Nice desig. Comes with crump collection tray. Easy with manage.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2582/01 Toaster

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD2582/01 Toaster

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