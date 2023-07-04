2 year warranty
Discontinued
8 settings
Integrated bun warming rack
Compact design
Dust cover
2 large variable slots for different size of bread. The bread is kept in the center for even browning results on both sides, thanks to the self-centering feature.
8 settings allow you to toast different types of bread without the risk of getting it burnt. Adjust the browning setting to your preference and get your toast the way you want it.
Stop at any moment you like by pressing the stop button.
4.4
of 5
56
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
Arsene82767
04/07/2023
Singapore
Verified buyer
Toaster that is nice looking and value for money
The toaster is well sized, not too big and nice design. Easy to use by kids and easy to clean. Last but not least, the price is very reasonable compare to other brands.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2582/01 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2582/01 Toaster
Gal7
24/05/2022
Singapore
Verified buyer
Toast to perfection the way you want it!
Easy to use with extra feature to warm puffs etc with an attachment.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2582/01 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2582/01 Toaster
Andy Lee
01/03/2022
Singapore
Philips employee
Product design
[Employee of philipsglobal] Nice desig. Comes with crump collection tray. Easy with manage.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2582/01 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2582/01 Toaster