[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The Philips HD4528/62 IH Rice Cooker is very different from the previous rice cooker that I own. I was impressed on the ease of using the rice cooker. The buttons on the cooker is rather self-explanatory and the cooker’s digital display indicates the time and the function that had been selected. I also thought that it was a nice touch for the cooker to emit a sound when the rice is ready. The rice that was produce is very fluffy and soft. The cooker was able to conduct the heat within the inner pot evenly such that every grain of rice had similar texture and consistency. We use it mainly for cooking rice and porridge. We will be exploring the other cooking options in the near future. And lastly cleaning the cooker is very easy. All in all, I strongly recommend this cooker to my friends and family. This cooker is simple to use, cooks nice tasting soft rice and easy to clean. It helps to make life that much more simpler.