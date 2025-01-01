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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4533/63
  • Front Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4533/63
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4533/63
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4533/63
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4533/63
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4533/63
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4533/63
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4533/63
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4533/63
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4533/63
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4533/63
  • Front Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4533/63
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4533/63
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4533/63
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4533/63
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4533/63
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4533/63
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4533/63
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4533/63
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4533/63

Discontinued

Viva CollectionFuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

HD4533/63

Enjoy the goodness of multigrain

Creates powerful heat circulation from top, side and bottom that heats rice evenly and thoroughly, together with the ultra thick 3.0mm non-stick inner pot makes great tasty rice and multigrains with every grain well cooked.

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With Smart 3D heating technology

Enjoy the goodness of multigrain

  • Smart 3D heating

  • 3.0mm ultra thick inner pot

  • 1.8L

Creates powerful heat circulation from top, side and bottom

Creates powerful heat circulation from top, side and bottom

Creates powerful heat circulation from top, side and bottom that heats rice evenly and thoroughly.

3.0mm ultra thick enhances thermal conductivity greatly

3.0mm ultra thick enhances thermal conductivity greatly

3.0mm ultra thick inner pot with superior heat conductivity to cook great tasty rice and multigrain.

5 layers inner pot with durable non-stick coating

5 layers inner pot with durable non-stick coating

5 layers inner pot with durable non-stick coating.

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